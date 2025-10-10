Ghost of Yotei Update 1.009 Releases With Fixes for Invisible Coins, Crashes, and Gift Altars

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Sucker Punch Productions has rolled out Ghost of Yotei update 1.009 for PS5, marking the second post-launch patch released within a week. The update weighs around 1.16 GB and mainly focuses on addressing community-reported bugs and stability issues.

While the developer hasn’t published official patch notes yet, players are already noticing several improvements after installing the update.

The invisible coin bug at gambling tables has reportedly been fixed.

Gift altars are now appearing for players who previously couldn’t access them.

Multiple reports confirm that random crashing issues have been resolved.

Issues Possibly Addressed

Although Sucker Punch hasn’t confirmed the full changelog, the latest patch might target several known problems, including:

Bear cubs not following even after players play the song.

Game freezing during the Kitsune quest.

Map inconsistencies and pathfinding issues.

Horse AI glitch, where the horse runs away instead of toward the player.

Patch Overview

Version: 1.009

Size: 1.164 GB

Platform: PS5 exclusive

Players can install the update now by checking for updates under their Ghost of Yotei library entry.

Ghost of Yotei continues to maintain strong reviews, holding an 86 Metacritic and 87 OpenCritic average since its October 2, 2025 launch.

Sucker Punch has yet to release detailed patch notes, but the studio is expected to share them early next week as the community confirms more fixes.

Source: MP1ST