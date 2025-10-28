GitHub Launches "Agent HQ" to Streamline AI Development Across Its Platform

GitHub has just announced a new platform called Agent HQ, which unifies AI-powered coding agents. The system makes agents native to GitHub’s workflow and eliminates the need for disconnected tools or multiple subscriptions.

The announcement comes as GitHub hits a milestone of having 180 million developers. Apparently, 80% of new developers use Copilot in their first week. This shows that AI’s growing role in software development, as the user base is growing every second.

Per the announcement, Agent HQ allows developers to coordinate multiple code agents from a single command center, and it’s called Mission Control. Tasks can be either assigned, work tracked, and AI-powered projects managed from GitHub, VS Code, mobile, or CLI.

Enterprise-class features such as identity controls, agent governance, and a metrics dashboard for organizational insight are also supported. In VS Code, developers come across Plan Mode, allowing Copilot to ask questions before performing any tasks. This ensures proper context, identifies missing steps, and improves code quality.

Besides that, developers can also build custom agents through AGENTS.md files, creating rules and behavior for task-specific workflows. GitHub is collaborating with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Cognition, and xAI, to incorporate their coding agents directly into Copilot subscriptions.

Copilot Pro+ subscribers can begin working with OpenAI Codex in VS Code Insiders starting today. GitHub has also introduced the Copilot metrics dashboard to monitor AI usage across organizations with transparency, ensuring workflow quality. Slack, Linear, Jira, Microsoft Teams, Azure Boards, and Raycast are further integrating AI into developer collaboration platforms.

Besides all that, GitHub Code Quality is in public preview, expanding Copilot’s security and maintainability analysis across repositories. Moreover, GitHub says “We built Agent HQ because we’re developers, too. We know what it’s like when it feels like your tools are fighting you instead of helping you. When “AI-powered” ends up meaning more context-switching, more babysitting, more subscriptions, and more time explaining what you need to get the value you were promised.”