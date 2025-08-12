Google Docs on Android Adds Gemini AI Image Creation

Rollout is limited to select Workspace customers

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Google is bringing its Gemini-powered image generation tool to the Google Docs app on Android. The feature first launched for the web version of Docs last November, allowing users to generate images in styles like watercolor, sketch, or photorealism.

Gemini image generation tool now in Google Docs for Android

On Android, you can access the image generation tool through the “Ask Gemini” icon at the top right of the screen. You can simply tap it, then, the app opens a panel at the bottom, where you can type detailed prompts.

For example, you could request “a photorealistic portrait of an astronaut drinking coffee on Mars”, and Gemini will create multiple versions to choose from, as seen in the image below.

Gemini images in Google docs android (1)
Gif source: Google

Once the images appear, you can preview them full-screen, copy, download, insert them directly into your document, or upload them to Google Drive. The interface mirrors the web version’s workflow for consistency across platforms.

Rolling out to select Workspace subscribers

Google began rolling out the feature last Friday. According to the company, the rollout will be gradual, taking up to two weeks to reach all eligible users. For now, access is limited to paying customers on specific Google Workspace tiers: Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus.

That’s not all; it’s also available to all those who’ve subscribed to Google AI Pro or Ultra. Customers with Gemini Education, Education Premium, Gemini Business, or Gemini Enterprise add-ons are also included.

Rishaj Upadhyay

News Editor

