Google Slides and Vids Get Gemini-Powered Image Editing Features

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google has announced two new AI-powered image editing features for Google Slides and Google Vids, designed to give users more creative control without requiring advanced design skills.

Powered by Gemini, the new features let you replace image backgrounds with AI-generated visuals and intelligently expand them for better framing and impact.

Replacing backgrounds goes beyond the old “remove” function. Now, you can select an image, click the “Generate an image” icon in the sidebar, choose “Edit,” and then pick “Replace background.” You can check how things work by clicking here.

From there, type a prompt, like Minimalist product shot in studio, and Gemini will instantly generate a fitting new background. Google says the feature is perfect for contextualizing product shots, creating consistent headshots, tailoring presentations to clients, or making training materials more engaging.

The second feature is background expansion. It allows users to resize and reframe images without stretching or losing quality. If you have a smaller image that needs more presence on a slide, Gemini can fill in the missing space, matching the original style and context. You can simply pick your aspect ratio, preview the AI-generated options, and insert the one you like.

With these tools, Google aims to make presentation visuals look polished and professional, even for users without design experience. They are available to end users in Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and Gemini Education tiers, as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra.

The company says that rollout for Rapid Release domains began July 28, 2025, with Scheduled Release domains starting today, August 14, 2025.

Worth noting that the update may take several days to appear for everyone. Once available, you can access it by right-clicking an image and selecting “Edit image” or using the “Generate an image” icon in the sidebar.