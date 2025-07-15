Google’s AI agents are already stopping real-world cyberattacks

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Google is stepping into this summer’s cybersecurity conference season with a wave of updates, demos, and real-world wins for AI-powered security. In a new blog post, the company shared how its agentic AI tools, like the Big Sleep agent, are already identifying vulnerabilities before hackers can exploit them.

Big Sleep, first announced last year, recently found a critical SQLite flaw (CVE-2025-6965) that was previously known only to threat actors. With intel from Google’s Threat Intelligence team, the AI predicted an imminent attack and blocked it preemptively, possibly a first in public cybersecurity history. That same AI now supports open-source security, helping plug holes across the broader internet.

At Black Hat USA, Google plans to demo new AI capabilities including Timesketch (an incident response tool powered by Sec-Gemini) and FACADE, which detects insider threats across billions of events a day. The company will also join Airbus for a DEF CON Capture the Flag event pairing human players with AI assistants.

Google is donating data from its Secure AI Framework to help drive industry-wide security efforts under the Coalition for Secure AI. And next month, it will wrap up its two-year AI Cyber Challenge with DARPA, where finalists will show off tools built to secure open-source software.

While the tech itself is impressive, Google says none of it matters without responsible deployment. The company is pushing secure-by-design practices, transparency, and human oversight to ensure AI stays an asset, not a liability.