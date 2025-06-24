How to Cancel Planet Fitness Membership

Want to stop paying for your Planet Fitness membership but not sure how? Whether you want to cancel in person, by mail, or online, this guide explains every legit method – including the hidden online cancellation trick that actually works.

✅ Step 1: Cancel In Person at Your Home Club

Problem: Planet Fitness doesn’t accept phone or online cancellations in most locations.
Solution Steps:

  • Visit the front desk at the club where you joined
  • Request the cancellation form, fill it out, and sign
  • You’ll remain a member until the end of the current billing cycle
    Why It Works: This method is officially supported at all clubs and processed on the spot.

✅ Step 2: Cancel by Certified Mail

Problem: You can’t visit in person or prefer to cancel remotely.
Solution Steps:

  • Write a letter with your name, membership number, phone, and cancellation request
  • Sign it and send via certified mail to your home club address
  • Keep delivery receipt and follow up after 7 business days
    Why It Works: Certified mail counts as official notice and is accepted at most clubs.

✅ Step 3: Check for Fees & Timing Rules

Policy Highlights:

  • Cancel at least 7 days before your next billing date to avoid another charge
  • Cancel before the 25th of the previous month to avoid annual fees
  • A $58 buyout fee may apply if you’re under contract
    Why It Matters: Knowing these deadlines helps you avoid extra charges.

✅ Step 4: Use the California Cancellation Loophole (Online)

Problem: Most users can’t cancel online — unless in California.
Solution Steps:

  • Log into your account on a browser
  • Change your home club and address to a California location
  • Wait a few minutes for the update to apply
  • Go to “Manage Membership” — you should now see a Cancel button
  • Cancel and take a screenshot confirmation
    Why It Works: California law requires companies to allow online cancellation — and Planet Fitness complies in that region.

✅ Step 5: If the Club Isn’t Local or Closed

Solution Steps:

  • Use the certified mail method
  • Or apply the California address method for remote online cancellation
    Why It Works: These are the only two reliable alternatives to in-person visits.

🧩 Summary Table

MethodFreeEffortRiskNotes
In-person✅ YesMediumLowFastest and most reliable
Certified mail✅ YesHighLowNeeds tracking and follow-up
California online✅ YesLowMediumMay not work in every case

FAQs

Can I cancel by phone or email?

No. Only in-person or certified mail methods are officially accepted.

Will I lose access right away?

No. You keep access until the current billing cycle ends.

Do I have to pay a cancellation fee?

Only if you’re under a contract term. Otherwise, no.

What if I’m still charged after canceling?

Show proof (form or mail receipt) and dispute through the club or your bank.


✅ Final Take

To cancel your Planet Fitness membership in 2025:

  1. Go in person
  2. Send a certified letter
  3. Use the California address trick to cancel online
    All are legitimate. Choose what works best for you. Need help writing your letter or updating your club location? I can assist.

