How to Cancel Planet Fitness Membership

Want to stop paying for your Planet Fitness membership but not sure how? Whether you want to cancel in person, by mail, or online, this guide explains every legit method – including the hidden online cancellation trick that actually works.

✅ Step 1: Cancel In Person at Your Home Club

Problem: Planet Fitness doesn’t accept phone or online cancellations in most locations.

Solution Steps:

Visit the front desk at the club where you joined

Request the cancellation form, fill it out, and sign

You’ll remain a member until the end of the current billing cycle

Why It Works: This method is officially supported at all clubs and processed on the spot.

✅ Step 2: Cancel by Certified Mail

Problem: You can’t visit in person or prefer to cancel remotely.

Solution Steps:

Write a letter with your name, membership number, phone, and cancellation request

Sign it and send via certified mail to your home club address

Keep delivery receipt and follow up after 7 business days

Why It Works: Certified mail counts as official notice and is accepted at most clubs.

✅ Step 3: Check for Fees & Timing Rules

Policy Highlights:

Cancel at least 7 days before your next billing date to avoid another charge

Cancel before the 25th of the previous month to avoid annual fees

A $58 buyout fee may apply if you’re under contract

Why It Matters: Knowing these deadlines helps you avoid extra charges.

✅ Step 4: Use the California Cancellation Loophole (Online)

Problem: Most users can’t cancel online — unless in California.

Solution Steps:

Log into your account on a browser

Change your home club and address to a California location

Wait a few minutes for the update to apply

Go to “Manage Membership” — you should now see a Cancel button

Cancel and take a screenshot confirmation

Why It Works: California law requires companies to allow online cancellation — and Planet Fitness complies in that region.

✅ Step 5: If the Club Isn’t Local or Closed

Solution Steps:

Use the certified mail method

Or apply the California address method for remote online cancellation

Why It Works: These are the only two reliable alternatives to in-person visits.

🧩 Summary Table

Method Free Effort Risk Notes In-person ✅ Yes Medium Low Fastest and most reliable Certified mail ✅ Yes High Low Needs tracking and follow-up California online ✅ Yes Low Medium May not work in every case

FAQs

Can I cancel by phone or email? No. Only in-person or certified mail methods are officially accepted. Will I lose access right away? No. You keep access until the current billing cycle ends. Do I have to pay a cancellation fee? Only if you’re under a contract term. Otherwise, no. What if I’m still charged after canceling? Show proof (form or mail receipt) and dispute through the club or your bank.



✅ Final Take

To cancel your Planet Fitness membership in 2025: