Is CDKeys Trustworthy? Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Is CDKeys trustworthy, or are those cheap game keys too good to be true? In this guide, we break down how CDKeys works, if it’s safe, and what real users say about it.

How CDKeys Works

CDKeys.com is a third-party digital key store that resells activation codes for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation games.

Buys from regions with lower prices or discounted bundles

Offers up to 90% off compared to official stores

Sends keys instantly via email after purchase

Is CDKeys Legit or a Scam?

1. Trustworthiness Score

Founded: 2012

2012 Trustpilot Rating: 4.3/5 from 100,000+ reviews

4.3/5 from 100,000+ reviews Delivery Time: Usually instant

Usually instant Reputation: Generally positive among gamers

2. How They Source Keys

Not partnered with publishers (unofficial reseller)

Buys from gray markets, bundles, or cheaper regions

Operates legally but outside official distribution channels

3. Refunds and Support

Refunds possible for invalid or non-working keys

Support is via email – may be slow in some cases

No live chat or phone support available

CDKeys vs Other Game Key Sellers

Feature CDKeys G2A Green Man Gaming Steam Store Authorized Seller ❌ No ❌ No (P2P) ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Price ⭐ Very Cheap ⭐ Cheap Moderate Expensive Key Delivery Instant Email Varies (User-to-User) Instant Instant Refund Policy Email-based only Unreliable Reliable Reliable Support Options Email only Varies Live Chat/Email Full Support Risk Level Low Medium–High Very Low None

Pros and Cons of Using CDKeys

✅ Pros

Cheaper prices than most stores

Fast key delivery

Supports multiple platforms

❌ Cons

No official reseller status

Risk of region-lock or invalid key (rare)

No live support

Real User Testimonials

“I’ve bought over 15 games from CDKeys. Every key worked instantly. Never had a single issue.”

— @WolfenPC, Reddit

“Great for grabbing older AAA titles on the cheap. Wouldn’t use it for pre-orders though.”

— John H., UK, Trustpilot

“Had one bad key out of 20+ purchases, but got a refund in 3 days. Worth the risk for the price.”

— MiraGamer, YouTube comment

“Much better than G2A. No shady sellers – everything is direct and fast.”

— @PixelDust, Twitter

Is CDKeys Safe to Use?

HTTPS Protected – Site uses encryption

– Site uses encryption Secure Payments – PayPal, Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard

– PayPal, Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard No Login Required – Less personal data shared

– Less personal data shared Tip: Always buy from https://www.cdkeys.com (beware of lookalikes)

Alternatives to CDKeys

Humble Bundle – Legit + charity support

– Legit + charity support Green Man Gaming – Authorized and safe

– Authorized and safe Fanatical – Good deals, 100% legit

– Good deals, 100% legit Steam/Origin/Epic – Always safe, but more expensive

FAQs

Is CDKeys legal?

Yes, but it’s a gray market seller, meaning it’s not officially endorsed.

Can keys get revoked?

Rarely, but possible if sourced improperly.

Does CDKeys offer refunds?

Yes, but support is via email only.

Is it better than G2A?

Yes – CDKeys sells directly, not via third-party vendors like G2A does.

Final Verdict: Is CDKeys Trustworthy?

Yes – CDKeys is a legitimate, safe-to-use platform for discounted game keys, with fast delivery and mostly positive user reviews. It’s not officially authorized by publishers, but for most users, the savings outweigh the minor risks.