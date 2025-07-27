Is CDKeys Trustworthy? Everything You Need to Know Before Buying
Is CDKeys trustworthy, or are those cheap game keys too good to be true? In this guide, we break down how CDKeys works, if it’s safe, and what real users say about it.
Is CDKeys Safe?
How CDKeys Works
CDKeys.com is a third-party digital key store that resells activation codes for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation games.
- Buys from regions with lower prices or discounted bundles
- Offers up to 90% off compared to official stores
- Sends keys instantly via email after purchase
Is CDKeys Legit or a Scam?
1. Trustworthiness Score
- Founded: 2012
- Trustpilot Rating: 4.3/5 from 100,000+ reviews
- Delivery Time: Usually instant
- Reputation: Generally positive among gamers
2. How They Source Keys
- Not partnered with publishers (unofficial reseller)
- Buys from gray markets, bundles, or cheaper regions
- Operates legally but outside official distribution channels
3. Refunds and Support
- Refunds possible for invalid or non-working keys
- Support is via email – may be slow in some cases
- No live chat or phone support available
CDKeys vs Other Game Key Sellers
|Feature
|CDKeys
|G2A
|Green Man Gaming
|Steam Store
|Authorized Seller
|❌ No
|❌ No (P2P)
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|Price
|⭐ Very Cheap
|⭐ Cheap
|Moderate
|Expensive
|Key Delivery
|Instant Email
|Varies (User-to-User)
|Instant
|Instant
|Refund Policy
|Email-based only
|Unreliable
|Reliable
|Reliable
|Support Options
|Email only
|Varies
|Live Chat/Email
|Full Support
|Risk Level
|Low
|Medium–High
|Very Low
|None
Pros and Cons of Using CDKeys
✅ Pros
- Cheaper prices than most stores
- Fast key delivery
- Supports multiple platforms
❌ Cons
- No official reseller status
- Risk of region-lock or invalid key (rare)
- No live support
Real User Testimonials
“I’ve bought over 15 games from CDKeys. Every key worked instantly. Never had a single issue.”
— @WolfenPC, Reddit
“Great for grabbing older AAA titles on the cheap. Wouldn’t use it for pre-orders though.”
— John H., UK, Trustpilot
“Had one bad key out of 20+ purchases, but got a refund in 3 days. Worth the risk for the price.”
— MiraGamer, YouTube comment
“Much better than G2A. No shady sellers – everything is direct and fast.”
— @PixelDust, Twitter
Is CDKeys Safe to Use?
- HTTPS Protected – Site uses encryption
- Secure Payments – PayPal, Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard
- No Login Required – Less personal data shared
- Tip: Always buy from https://www.cdkeys.com (beware of lookalikes)
Alternatives to CDKeys
- Humble Bundle – Legit + charity support
- Green Man Gaming – Authorized and safe
- Fanatical – Good deals, 100% legit
- Steam/Origin/Epic – Always safe, but more expensive
FAQs
Is CDKeys legal?
Yes, but it’s a gray market seller, meaning it’s not officially endorsed.
Can keys get revoked?
Rarely, but possible if sourced improperly.
Does CDKeys offer refunds?
Yes, but support is via email only.
Is it better than G2A?
Yes – CDKeys sells directly, not via third-party vendors like G2A does.
Final Verdict: Is CDKeys Trustworthy?
Yes – CDKeys is a legitimate, safe-to-use platform for discounted game keys, with fast delivery and mostly positive user reviews. It’s not officially authorized by publishers, but for most users, the savings outweigh the minor risks.
