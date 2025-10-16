Japan Warns OpenAI Over Anime & Manga-style Sora 2 Videos

Japan’s government has officially warned OpenAI for copyright infringement. This came just after the release of Sora 2 on September 30. Within days, users began posting clips that appeared to recreate the art styles and scenes of hit Japanese titles like Dragon Ball, Bleach, and Spirited Away. using which many started sharing anime- and manga-style videos on social media.

As reported by Japanese outlet ITMedia (via The Register), Minoru Jouchi, Minister in charge of Special Missions of the Cabinet Office, addressed the issue in an October 10 press conference.

He revealed that the Cabinet Office’s Intellectual Property Strategy Promotion Secretariat had formally asked OpenAI to avoid any actions that could infringe copyright. The move highlights Japan’s growing concern over AI-generated content mimicking its cultural works.

“Anime and manga are irreplaceable treasures that the world can be proud of,” Jouchi said, adding that Japan expects AI firms to uphold its cultural and legal boundaries. In response, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on October 4 that the company would improve its copyright filtering and safeguards.

The issue has also gained political attention, as Akihisa Shiozaki, Liberal Democratic Party deputy secretary-general and a lawyer, warned that the Sora 2 case raises “serious legal and political problems.”

He later suggested invoking Article 16 of the AI Promotion Act (2025), allowing the government to request explanations of AI systems and filtering measures. By October 7, Digital Minister Masaaki Taira also weighed in, stating that OpenAI must ensure Sora 2 complies with Japan’s AI standards or face possible government action.

While tools like Sora 2 show the power of generative video models, Japan’s firm stance suggests that AI innovation cannot come at the expense of artistic integrity. The world will be watching how OpenAI responds.