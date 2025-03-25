KB5053644 is here which means searching for files with natural language will soon be available to all Windows 11 users

The build is now available to Beta Insiders.

Microsoft released the KB5053644 patch to Insiders in the Beta Channel on Windows 11, version 24H2. The patch enhances the operating system with capabilities that allow users to find images, files, and documents using natural language.

In other words, the KB5053644 update introduces semantic indexing models that improve how you search for documents, photos, and settings across Windows 11.

Instead of relying on exact file names or specific keywords, you can search using natural phrases like “change my theme” or “summer picnics.” This creates a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. Lexical indexing models complement semantic indexing, ensuring efficient search results.

Plus, thanks to the 40+ TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, search functionality is enhanced even when users are offline. This hardware enables powerful processing, allowing searches to perform effectively without an internet connection.

Speaking of searching for photos, the KB5053644 patch introduces a seamless way to do it. By typing a phrase like “summer picnics” in the File Explorer search box, you can find local photos and those stored in the cloud, such as your OneDrive account. Exact keyword matches within text in your cloud files are also displayed in the search results, helping you locate what you need quickly.

These features are currently available for Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, but Microsoft has announced plans to extend support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs in the future.

You can read KB5053644’s full release notes here.