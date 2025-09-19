KB5065786 update adds taskbar sharing with Copilot in Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft’s move to integrate Copilot deeper into Windows continues with the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.6690 (Beta, version 24H2) and 26220.6690 (Dev, version 25H2). Both builds ship under KB5065786 and bring a new taskbar capability designed to make Copilot sharing smoother.

Now, when you hover over an app window on the taskbar, you’ll see an option to share it with Copilot. Selecting this starts a new conversation where Copilot Vision can scan, analyze, and provide insights on what’s currently shown on that window.

Image: Microsoft Image: Microsoft

The integration is similar to the existing option to share windows with Microsoft Teams, but here it turns Copilot into a real-time screen assistant. This feature is especially useful for research, troubleshooting, or summarizing what’s on your screen without switching apps.

Microsoft is positioning Copilot not only as an AI chatbot but as a tool that actively supports workflows in the operating system itself. Moreover, this release also includes Copilot-powered translation in Click to Do. You can translate on-screen text seamlessly with this feature.