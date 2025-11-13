KB5070312 Fixes Unresponsive File Explorer in Windows 11 23H2
Insiders in the Release Preview channel will get this update
Microsoft has rolled out Build 22631.6269 under KB5070312 for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel of Windows 11 23H2. This non-security update focuses on stability, reliability, and several long-standing quality issues.
One of the major highlights of this update is that it fixes two issues within File Explorer. Some users reported that File Explorer was unresponsive to mouse clicks until it was restarted. Well, this behavior has been fixed.
The update also addresses another issue affecting .tar file extraction, where archives containing more than 34 Chinese characters in file or folder names could fail to unpack correctly.
Moving on, administrators managing Windows 11 Enterprise multi-session environments, such as Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), will welcome a major policy fix.
The HideRecommendedSection Group Policy, meant to remove Start menu recommendations, wasn’t functioning correctly in multi-session setups. Even with policies applied through Group Policy Editor or Configuration Service Provider (CSP), recommendations continued to appear. Microsoft has also fixed that behavior in Build 22631.6269.
Moreover, the update also updates Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles for select mobile operators. This ensures better compatibility and performance for users who rely on connected mobile networks.
