Lenovo's Upcoming Legion Pro Rollable Gaming Laptop Leaks Online

If you keep up with news from the PC market, you must be aware that Lenovo announced the world’s first rollable PC called the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 at the start of this year. It’s still up for grabs in the Lenovo Store for a whopping $3299. The device comes with a 14-inch OLED panel that stretches upward into a tall 16.7-inch display. It was expensive, a little heavy, and very much a first-gen experiment.

Well, it seems Lenovo is attempting something interesting yet again that might show up at CES 2026, which will be held from January 6-9, in Las Vegas. Here I’m talking about the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop, which was leaked today by folks at Windows Latest. The news outlet has shared the official marketing image of the device, from which we can tell that it will be gaming-heavy.

Unlike the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, this one ditches vertical expansion altogether. Lenovo is using a horizontal rollable display that expands on both sides. Meaning, the standard 16:9 aspect ratio reaches an ultra-wide 21:9, which gamers will definitely cherish. On top of that, the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop will run Windows 11 and use an Intel Core Ultra processor, at least the prototype has been reported to be running it.

As of now, there’s no word on whether there will be any AMD models. We’ll get more clarity on this when the CES 2026 kicks off. Notably, the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop reportedly will include AI features and a dedicated Copilot key, as seen in the image below. From the design point of view, the bezels are a lot thinner than what usual gaming laptops come with. Also, don’t expect it to be lightweight, as you can see, it looks chunky.

Image credit: Windows Latest

Apart from these details, there’s not much reported as of now. We hope to get more details on its specifications and other things. As usual with leaks, we can’t confirm if it will be available to the general public or just a concept that Lenovo is planning to tease in January 2026.

What do you think of the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.