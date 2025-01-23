LinkedIn is being sued for training its AI models with Premium users' information

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, is being sued by Premium customers who claim that the platform has been using their personal information, such as private messages, to train its AI models without permission.

According to the latest report, on January 21, the lawsuit was filed by millions of LinkedIn Premium users, and it contains private information shared before September 18, 2024. Those who sued also claim that LinkedIn did it knowingly and even tried to hide it from users.

It’s worth noting that the platform released a privacy setting in August 2024, allowing users to enable or disable the ability to share their personal data.

On September 18, the platform updated its privacy policy, allowing it to take the users’ data and train its AI models.

Premium users seek unspecified financial damages, and if they win the lawsuit, the plaintiffs will each receive $1000.

LinkedIn, on the other hand, says the claims are false.

Premium subscribers are one of LinkedIn’s most significant sources of revenue, with over $1.7 billion coming from them in 2023 alone. The platform also offers access to AI capabilities.