List of Games Coming to Xbox This Week (Oct 27 to 31)
Biggest of sequels and retro revivals land
Microsoft has announced new games coming to Xbox through October 27 to 31. Whether you’re looking for sprawling RPGs, throwback fighters, or remake classics, there’s something here for every kind of gamer.
First and foremost, you’ve The Outer Worlds 2. Obsidian’s long-awaited sequel set to launch on October 28 for Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass. Meanwhile, Sega is reviving its fighting legacy with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. It’s a welcome nod to a franchise that helped define 3D fighters in the ’90s.
Not to forget, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake releaes on Xbox on October 30, offering stunning reimaginings of the original NES adventures in Square Enix’s signature Octopath-style art. Other highlights include the indie hit Rebel Transistor, cozy sim The Gardener’s Tale, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Here’s the full list of additional games releasing on Xbox (other than those mentioned above) from October 27 to 31:
October 27
- Simon the Sorcerer Origins
October 28
- Beneath
- Halls of Torment
- Silly Polly Beast
- Space Chef
- Wreckreation
October 29
- Abyssal Drift
- Beebo & Luna
- Card Collector Trading Shop
- Carnage: Battle Arena
- Colorful Boi 2
- Death Park 2: 4K Remaster
- Halloween 1985
- Hell Is Other Demons
- Journey of Johann: Cave Explorer
- Lonely Guardian
October 30
- Catnigma
- Dreamscapes: The Sandman
- Dungeon Minesweeper
- Greek Tragedy
- KEMCO RPG Selection Vol. 7
- Magnetism X
- Strike Force 3
October 31
- 7th Domain: Tree of Chaos
- Beaked Buccaneer
- BMX Streets
- Delivery Dash: Battle Couriers
- Hannah VCR
- Infantry Attack
- Laundry Store Simulator
- Mystical Mixing
- Quisisana
- Releaseburg
- Souno’s Curse
- Tales of Xillia Remastered
- Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection
- Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action
- Water Delivery
