List of Games Coming to Xbox This Week (Oct 27 to 31)

Microsoft has announced new games coming to Xbox through October 27 to 31. Whether you’re looking for sprawling RPGs, throwback fighters, or remake classics, there’s something here for every kind of gamer.

Image: Microsoft

First and foremost, you’ve The Outer Worlds 2. Obsidian’s long-awaited sequel set to launch on October 28 for Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass. Meanwhile, Sega is reviving its fighting legacy with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. It’s a welcome nod to a franchise that helped define 3D fighters in the ’90s.

Not to forget, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake releaes on Xbox on October 30, offering stunning reimaginings of the original NES adventures in Square Enix’s signature Octopath-style art. Other highlights include the indie hit Rebel Transistor, cozy sim The Gardener’s Tale, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Here’s the full list of additional games releasing on Xbox (other than those mentioned above) from October 27 to 31:

October 27

Simon the Sorcerer Origins

October 28

Beneath

Halls of Torment

Silly Polly Beast

Space Chef

Wreckreation

October 29

Abyssal Drift

Beebo & Luna

Card Collector Trading Shop

Carnage: Battle Arena

Colorful Boi 2

Death Park 2: 4K Remaster

Halloween 1985

Hell Is Other Demons

Journey of Johann: Cave Explorer

Lonely Guardian

October 30

Catnigma

Dreamscapes: The Sandman

Dungeon Minesweeper

Greek Tragedy

KEMCO RPG Selection Vol. 7

Magnetism X

Strike Force 3

October 31

7th Domain: Tree of Chaos

Beaked Buccaneer

BMX Streets

Delivery Dash: Battle Couriers

Hannah VCR

Infantry Attack

Laundry Store Simulator

Mystical Mixing

Quisisana

Releaseburg

Souno’s Curse

Tales of Xillia Remastered

Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection

Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action

Water Delivery

So, which game are you most excited for? Do let us know in the comments with your favorites.