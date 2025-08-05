Mafia: The Old Country, Witch It, and More Xbox Games Launching This Week

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

A fresh batch of Xbox games is dropping throughout this week, between August 4 and August 8, covering a wide variety of genres. You can choose to play mob drama to multiplayer chaos, all this week.

Starting with Mafia: The Old Country launches August 8, bringing players back to the roots of organized crime in early 1900s Sicily. It’s a narrative-driven third-person action game optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

If you are an anime fan, you can deep dive into Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 on August 5. It follows the Entertainment District and Swordsmith Village arcs and lets you play through key moments from the hit series.

If you’re looking for fast-paced multiplayer fun, Witch It (August 5) offers a prop-hunt style hide-and-seek game with a magical twist. Meanwhile, Slopecrashers is launching on Xbox on August 7 with animal riders and party racing.

Other notable titles dropping this week include Gradius Origins, a massive retro shoot-em-up collection arriving August 7, and Dark Steel Legends, an action-packed medieval combat game launching August 5. You’ll also find quirky indies like Little Helper Café, Alien Breakout, and Hex Cats joining the lineup.

For puzzle lovers, Detail Hunter and Mystery Hotel: Hidden Objects will test your observation skills. If you’re in the mood for storytelling, Knowledge, or Know Lady mixes romance, sim chaos with live-action scenes.

All games will be available digitally, with some offering pre-order discounts. You can check the Microsoft Store or the Subscriptions tab on your Xbox console for full details and release timing.