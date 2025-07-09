Mamorukun ReCurse! Brings Bullet Hell Action to Xbox Series X|S This September

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Mamorukun ReCurse!, a remaster of the colorful bullet hell shooter Mamorukun Curse!, is officially launching worldwide on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 25, 2025.

Originally released in Japanese arcades and later ported to the Xbox 360, Mamorukun was never made available outside Japan on Microsoft consoles. Western players had to wait until its 2013 PS3 release to try it, and even that flew under most people’s radar. But this fall, Xbox fans can finally revisit (or discover) the game in full remastered form.

Mamorukun ReCurse! is part of the “cute ’em up” genre, think bullet hell action wrapped in a bright, anime-style aesthetic. Players take on the role of Mamoru, a recently deceased spirit fighting to drive back the darkness overtaking the Netherworld. The remaster introduces twin-stick controls and improved visuals, but retains its signature arcade and story modes.

What sets the game apart is its risk-reward “curse” mechanic. You can clear bullets off the screen, boost your own abilities, or power up enemies to score more points, but with greater danger.

It’s a niche release, no doubt. But for fans of retro shooters or anyone curious about the more eccentric side of Japanese game design, Mamorukun ReCurse! is one to watch.