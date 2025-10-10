Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Global Release Date, Time, Daredevil Preview & Patch Notes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 goes live globally on Friday, October 10. Servers enter scheduled maintenance at 09:00 UTC, and the window is expected to last about two hours. Playable servers and the new season should be available shortly after maintenance completes, roughly 11:00 UTC. You can check the global release times below.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Global Release Time

US [West (PT)]: 4:00 AM, Oct 10

4:00 AM, Oct 10 US [Mountain (MT)]: 5:00 AM, Oct 10

5:00 AM, Oct 10 US [Central (CT)]: 6:00 AM, Oct 10

6:00 AM, Oct 10 US [East / Canada (ET)]: 7:00 AM, Oct 10

7:00 AM, Oct 10 Brazil (BRT): 8:00 AM, Oct 10

8:00 AM, Oct 10 UK / Portugal (BST / WEST): 12:00 PM, Oct 10

12:00 PM, Oct 10 Central Europe (CEST): 01:00 PM, Oct 10

01:00 PM, Oct 10 Australia [East (AEST)]: 09:00 PM, Oct 10

The update is distributed simultaneously across regions; once maintenance ends, you should be able to play regardless of time zone.

Platforms and Preload Notes

Season 4.5 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Windows). If your platform supports preloading, make sure you have the latest game client downloaded ahead of the maintenance window so you can jump in as soon as servers reopen.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Overview

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 is live, taking players back to the mystical lands of K’un-Lun with new content, balance updates, and the arrival of Daredevil. The new season runs until November 14, 2025, and brings a fresh event, store bundles, rank rewards, and performance fixes across all platforms.

Last season introduced Angela, who redefined the meta with her aerial combat skills. This time, Daredevil steps in as her rival, adding a grounded, melee-heavy combat style that rewards precision and agility.

Daredevil and New Event Content

Image: NetEase

New Hero – Daredevil: Joins as a Duelist , offering fast melee combos and heightened sense-based abilities.

Joins as a , offering fast melee combos and heightened sense-based abilities. Lore Story – “The Long Road Back” expands Daredevil’s narrative arc.

expands Daredevil’s narrative arc. Limited-Time Event – Jade Scrolls of K’un-Lun: Complete missions to earn the Storm – Judicator XieZhi costume for free, plus themed rewards for Spider-Man and Psylocke .

Complete missions to earn the costume for free, plus themed rewards for and . Event Duration: October 10 to November 7, 2025.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Patch Notes Summary

Here’s a rundown of everything included in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5:

New systems and content

Home Background Switch: Customize your in-game background.

Customize your in-game background. Volleyball Bash Emote: Supports three-hero interactions.

Store updates

New Bundles: Daredevil – Devil 2099, Hulk – Maestro, and more.

Daredevil – Devil 2099, Hulk – Maestro, and more. New Emojis: Devil 2099 set and Fearless Origin for Daredevil.

Twitch Drops

Drops Period: October 10 (12 PM UTC) – November 7 (9 AM UTC).

October 10 (12 PM UTC) – November 7 (9 AM UTC). Rewards: Mister Fantastic – Will of Galacta costume and tournament sprays.

Faction changes

Inactive factions disband automatically after two idle seasons.

Factions with honor MRC256+ remain safe.

remain safe. Players can revive disbanded factions within the same season.

Ranked rewards and adjustments

Gold tier: Daredevil – Shenloong’s Creed costume.

Daredevil – Shenloong’s Creed costume. Diamond & Platinum: New Nameplate Frames.

New Nameplate Frames. Top Ranks: Fresh Crests of Honor for Grandmaster to Top 500.

Fixes and optimizations

General:

Fixed team invite visibility and blocked message issues.

Fixed microphone reactivation bug when switching devices.

Maps & Modes:

Improved fog in K’un-Lun – Heart of Heaven.

Refined AFK detection in Doom Match Practice.

Heroes: