Meta Faces Antitrust Probe In Italy Over WhatsApp's AI ChatBot

Italy’s antitrust regulator, AGCM, has opened a formal investigation against Meta over how it introduced its AI assistant into WhatsApp. The regulator says the company may have breached EU rules by tying two services together—without giving users a clear choice.

At the center of the case is Meta AI, a smart assistant built into WhatsApp’s search bar earlier this year. Italy’s AGCM argues that this kind of bundling could unfairly steer users toward Meta’s own AI tools and limit competition.

In a statement, the watchdog said Meta may be abusing its dominant position by using WhatsApp’s bigger user base to push its AI assistant. The concern is that smaller AI services might get sidelined as a result.

Meta has responded by saying its integration benefits users by offering AI where they already feel comfortable. “Offering free access to our AI features in WhatsApp gives millions of Italians the choice to use AI in a place they already know, trust, and understand,” a spokesperson said.

The company says it’s working with the authorities, but the Rome-based AGCM has reportedly already launched inspections at Meta’s Italian office, with help from the national tax police’s antitrust unit.

If the watchdog finds Meta at fault, it could impose a fine of up to 10% of its global revenue under the EU’s antitrust law. Meta, in the past, has already faced backlash due to its AI, so it’ll be interesting to see the outcome of this investigation.