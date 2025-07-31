Meta Faces Antitrust Probe In Italy Over WhatsApp's AI ChatBot

If found guilty, Meta could face hefty fine

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Meta feature banner image

Italy’s antitrust regulator, AGCM, has opened a formal investigation against Meta over how it introduced its AI assistant into WhatsApp. The regulator says the company may have breached EU rules by tying two services together—without giving users a clear choice.

At the center of the case is Meta AI, a smart assistant built into WhatsApp’s search bar earlier this year. Italy’s AGCM argues that this kind of bundling could unfairly steer users toward Meta’s own AI tools and limit competition.

In a statement, the watchdog said Meta may be abusing its dominant position by using WhatsApp’s bigger user base to push its AI assistant. The concern is that smaller AI services might get sidelined as a result.

Meta has responded by saying its integration benefits users by offering AI where they already feel comfortable. “Offering free access to our AI features in WhatsApp gives millions of Italians the choice to use AI in a place they already know, trust, and understand,” a spokesperson said.

The company says it’s working with the authorities, but the Rome-based AGCM has reportedly already launched inspections at Meta’s Italian office, with help from the national tax police’s antitrust unit.

If the watchdog finds Meta at fault, it could impose a fine of up to 10% of its global revenue under the EU’s antitrust law. Meta, in the past, has already faced backlash due to its AI, so it’ll be interesting to see the outcome of this investigation.

More about the topics: AI, Meta, Meta AI, WhatsApp

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages