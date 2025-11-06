Microsoft Access November Update Fixes Undo, Dark Theme, and Chart Visibility Bugs

Microsoft has long history of detailing issues that it addresses in its apps and services. And today with the roll out of new Access update, version 2510 (Build 19328.20158), it has addressed several long-standing usability bugs reported by users.

One of the notables is the improvement of the Undo and Redo behavior in Form and Report Design view. Previously, using the Bring to Front or Send to Back commands wouldn’t allow designers to undo their changes. However, after this update, Access now restores full Undo functionality for those actions.

The update also improves readability in dark Office themes. In the Monaco SQL editor, syntax highlighting has been also adjusted. Now, keywords are visible in a lighter blue shade for better contrast and visibility while you’re editing.

Additionally, Microsoft has also improved connector lines in Waterfall charts. In the latest version of access, you can customize thickness, making them easier to see in presentations or reports. That’s about it for this update.

Microsoft encourages you to share feedback so it can continue working on fixes for underlying issues in Access.