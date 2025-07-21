Microsoft Adds Auto-Logging for Slow Windows 11 Reports in New Test Build

Windows 11 will hopefully get snappier

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Windows 11 Search feature image

Microsoft knows Windows 11 still feels sluggish on some PCs, and it’s finally doing something more proactive about it. In a new Insider Preview (build 26200.5710), Microsoft has added a system that automatically collects performance logs when users report slowdowns.

If you’re running this test build and hit lag, stutter, or unresponsiveness, you can flag it in Feedback Hub. Microsoft will then quietly grab the system data it needs to troubleshoot.

This change was first spotted by The Verge in Microsoft’s latest Insider blog post. The idea is to eliminate the back-and-forth and help engineers fix issues faster by collecting real-world evidence automatically.

Windows 11’s speed problem isn’t new

Since the OS launched in late 2021, users have called out a variety of performance issues. From gaming quirks on hybrid CPUs to general lag compared to Windows 10, Windows 11 has given some users a hard time.

Microsoft rolled out some under-the-hood fixes in 2023 to improve the Taskbar, quick settings, and startup apps, and the 24H2 update brought smoother performance on older hardware. Now with 25H2 on the horizon, Microsoft says this log system reflects a “commitment to improving Windows performance.”

There’s more coming too. Driver developers will need to follow new static analysis rules before submitting drivers, which could cut down on buggy releases. This step might not magically fix every lag spike, but it’s clear that Microsoft is finally trying to speed things up for good.

