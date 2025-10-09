Microsoft Adds Copilot Adoption Benchmarks to Dashboard for Better Insights

The feature is now available in Viva Insights,

Microsoft is expanding its Copilot ecosystem with new adoption benchmarks in the Copilot Dashboard. The feature, now available in Viva Insights, allows companies to see how their Copilot engagement compares internally across teams and externally against similar organizations.

Copilot is increasingly becoming a core part of Microsoft 365, integrated across apps like Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, and more. By embedding AI into everyday workflows, Microsoft aims to make Copilot a natural part of how employees work, helping streamline tasks, improve productivity, and provide AI-driven recommendations in real time.

The new benchmark feature in the Copilot Dashboard enables organizations to monitor adoption in two key ways:

Internal benchmarks: Compare usage across company groups based on region, job function, or manager type. Metrics include active user percentages, app-specific adoption, and returning user rates.

External benchmarks: Compare your company’s Copilot adoption with peers in your industry or size tier, showing performance against the top 10% and 25% of similar companies, as well as overall benchmarks.

These insights can help businesses identify where adoption is strong, where further training may be needed, and how Copilot is becoming a part of daily workflows. Microsoft says that external benchmarks are anonymized and calculated using randomized models to protect company data while providing meaningful comparisons.

As of now, benchmarks in the Copilot Dashboard are only available to private preview customers. Microsoft plans to roll out the functionality to all users later this month, allowing organizations of all sizes to leverage these insights and optimize their Copilot integration.