Microsoft and Databricks extend partnership to boost AI innovation on Azure

Databricks and Microsoft are sticking together for the long run. The two companies have announced an early extension of their partnership, doubling down on a shared goal. Both will help businesses get better at using data and AI without getting lost in the complexity.

Azure Databricks has been around since 2018 as a first-party Microsoft service, and it’s already the backbone for thousands of companies building AI-powered apps.

With this renewed deal, Microsoft and Databricks say they’re planning to go even deeper, integrating Azure Databricks more closely with tools like Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft Power Platform, and soon, SAP.

The idea is pretty clear. As more companies lean into AI, the tools need to be simpler, more connected, and built with trust. Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi called it “a foundation for the next generation of AI-powered enterprises.” Microsoft’s Judson Althoff added that businesses need “pragmatic innovation” that’s grounded in data, not hype.

Over the next stretch, customers can expect Azure Databricks to evolve with tighter Azure integration, better governance features, and more support for building smart apps powered by company-specific knowledge. The platform’s already known for making it easier to manage data, train models, and roll out intelligent systems—but now it’s becoming even more of a central hub for AI work on Azure.