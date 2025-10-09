Microsoft Announces General Availability of 'Enterprise-grade' Windows Backup

All backed-up data is stored with multiple layers of encryption within Exchange Online

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has officially launched Windows Backup for Organizations. For the uninitiated, it’s a new enterprise-focused backup tool designed to make device transitions and Windows 11 upgrades smoother for IT teams.

The feature, which first debuted in preview earlier this year, is now generally available following this month’s Windows cumulative update. Folks over at Bleeping Computer first spotted a Microsoft 365 Message Center update that detailed the rollout.

The company says that the tool will help businesses preserve system settings, app preferences, and Microsoft Store installations across both Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.

Image: Microsoft

In other words, it means reduced downtime during migrations and device refresh cycles. It’s worth noting that the feature isn’t switched on by default. IT administrators must enable it by configuring backup and restore policies through Entra-joined devices after installing the September 2025 Windows Monthly Cumulative Update.

Once enabled, Windows Backup for Organizations automatically safeguards user data, configurations, and apps, allowing them to be restored seamlessly during Windows 11 setup.

Microsoft has described the tool as “enterprise-grade,” promising secure cloud storage and simplified management for large-scale deployments. All backed-up data is stored within Exchange Online, under the tenant’s assigned country or region, and protected by multiple layers of encryption.

The company notes that any access by Microsoft personnel occurs only under strict oversight, such as for troubleshooting or legal compliance. Besides that, the new feature also supports business continuity by ensuring consistent user experiences across devices.

For enterprises planning mass Windows 11 upgrades before Windows 10’s end-of-support deadline in October 2025, Windows Backup for Organizations could become a critical part of their deployment strategy.