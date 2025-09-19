Microsoft Boosts Shareholder Payouts with Dividend Increase

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has declared a notable increase in its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The company’s board of directors, in a meeting on September 15, 2025, approved a new quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents an 8-cent increase over the previous rate, marking a substantial 10% rise.

This decision extends Microsoft’s established pattern of enhancing its dividend each September, a practice that income-focused investors have come to anticipate. The move reflects the company’s robust financial health and management’s positive outlook on future performance.

Details of the New Dividend

The increased payout brings Microsoft’s annualized dividend to $3.64 per share. Based on the recent stock price of approximately $508, this new rate establishes a forward dividend yield of around 0.7%. While the yield remains modest, a characteristic common among high-growth technology stocks, the double-digit percentage increase in the payout itself is a significant development for long-term investors.

The company has set clear dates for the upcoming dividend distribution. The payment will be issued on December 11, 2025. To be eligible for this dividend, an investor must be a shareholder of record by the close of business on November 20, 2025. Microsoft has also specified that November 20, 2025, will serve as the ex-dividend date. In a separate announcement, the company confirmed its 2025 annual shareholders meeting will be held in a virtual format on December 5.

A Signal of Financial Strength and Future Confidence

For investors, a dividend increase of this magnitude is a strong indicator of corporate confidence. It suggests that Microsoft’s leadership foresees sustained cash generation and profitability, allowing for a larger distribution to its owners without compromising investment in future growth.

Analyzing the Dividend Yield

The modest 0.7% yield is primarily a function of Microsoft’s powerful stock performance. As the share price has climbed, the dividend yield has naturally compressed. However, for many shareholders, the focus is not on the current yield but on the consistent growth of the dividend itself. A steadily rising dividend contributes to an investor’s total return through both income and the compounding effect over time.

Sustained Growth Fueled by Core Business Units

This financial assurance is built upon the success of Microsoft’s diversified business segments. The company continues to experience strong momentum in its cloud computing division with Azure and its expanding portfolio of artificial intelligence services. These modern platforms are complemented by the enduring strength of its legacy franchises, including the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity applications, which generate predictable subscription-based revenue.

The decision to raise the dividend by 10% showcases Microsoft’s ability to balance innovation and expansion with direct returns to its investors, highlighting the financial power derived from its core cloud, AI, and software businesses.