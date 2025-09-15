Microsoft brings Copilot Chat to Office apps, like Word, Excel, and more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has officially announced the rollout of Copilot Chat and agents inside the core Microsoft 365 apps, like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote. The update offers a unified chat experience that lives right inside the tools millions of workers rely on daily.

In the announcement post, Microsoft added that Copilot Chat now opens in a side pane, offering real-time help for whatever document, spreadsheet, or email you are working on.

You can also reference other files seamlessly with a “/” command or rely on Copilot’s suggestions for recent documents. As far as improvements are concerned, Microsoft added multi-image uploads in chat, an expanded input box for longer prompts, and quick access to Pages, agents, and image generation.

Image: Microsoft

With GPT-5 now rolling out to all users, responses promise to be faster, richer, and more consistent. While the base Copilot Chat is included at no additional cost, Microsoft 365 Copilot license users can unlock advanced features.

These include reasoning over personal and shared work data, AI-powered search, project notebooks, branded content creation tools, and specialized agents like Researcher and Analyst.

Licensed users also benefit from priority access, faster response times, and consistent availability during peak hours. IT administrators can continue to manage deployments via the Copilot Control System, with compliance and security controls integrated into Microsoft 365.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft highlighted that Copilot answers are now 30% longer and more structured, with improved visuals and citations. Feedback has also brought an 11% rise in satisfaction scores, showing the assistant is getting smarter with each update.

All in all, Microsoft is positioning Copilot as an everyday work companion across Microsoft 365.