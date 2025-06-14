Microsoft brings Copilot Notebooks to OneNote for enterprise users

The feature is still in preview

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Microsoft 365 Copilot Notebooks OneNote on Windows Hero

Microsoft 365 Copilot Notebooks are now available in OneNote for Windows—but only if you’re an enterprise customer. The feature quietly rolled out in preview to users with Microsoft 365 Copilot, SharePoint, or OneDrive licenses.

This new tool adds AI-powered notebooks to the OneNote sidebar, giving users a space to combine chat prompts, notes, files, and links. It’s built to streamline research, content creation, and knowledge gathering—all in one window.

What you can actually do with it

To try it out, head to OneNote’s Home tab and select “Create Copilot Notebook.” You’ll be asked to name the notebook and attach reference files like Word docs, PowerPoint slides, Excel sheets, PDFs, or Loop files. You can also link individual OneNote pages—but not entire sections or full notebooks, at least for now.

Once it’s set up, the AI can summarize documents, generate content, and even produce audio overviews. The limit is 20 files per notebook.

What’s missing right now

Some familiar OneNote features don’t work inside Copilot Notebooks yet. That includes tags, inking, templates, section groups, password protection, Immersive Reader, and offline access. Microsoft hasn’t said when these might return.

To use the feature, you’ll need OneNote version 2504 (Build 18827.20128) or later. It’s still in preview, so expect bugs, and send feedback via Help > Feedback.

