Microsoft Configuration Manager Moves to Annual Release Cycle

Microsoft has officially announced that its Configuration Manager will now follow an annual release cadence, starting with version 2609 in September 2026. To catch you up, previously, Microsoft followed semi-annual update schedule.

While Intune will continue receiving all new improvements and cloud-native features, Configuration Manager will remain dedicated to managing on-premises environments. According to Microsoft, the transition will focus on security, reliability, and long-term support.

Microsoft explained that the new schedule will help IT administrators plan better and reduce operational disruptions. Each annual update will focus largely on stability and security improvements over introducing new features. Doing this will make sure that organizations maintain consistent environments without frequent version changes.

The first few planned changes under the new cadence include version 2509 (December 2025), which will add ARM64 support and quality updates. It gets followed up by version 2603 (March 2026), which will featuring enhanced security under Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative.

Microsoft further adds that the first official annual release will be version 2609 (September 2026), with version 2709 releasing in September 2027.

Do note that Microsoft has confirmed that each release will continue to receive 18 months of support despite the cadence change. To understand it better, take a look at the table below:

Version Support Start Support End 2403 March 2024 September 2025 2409 September 2024 March 2026 2503 March 2025 September 2026 2509 September 2025 March 2027

Moreover, the company also notes that it’ll only release critical patches and hotfix rollups when necessary.