Microsoft confirms active cyberattacks on SharePoint servers

Cloud services not affected, says company

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Sharepoint Server Cyberattack (1)

Microsoft has confirmed that its SharePoint server software is under active attack. The issue doesn’t affect cloud-based SharePoint in Microsoft 365, but the on-prem versions, used by many agencies and businesses, are currently exposed.

As first reported by The Washington Post, unidentified hackers recently exploited a flaw in SharePoint’s internal document-sharing system. It’s what security researchers call a “zero-day,” meaning Microsoft didn’t know about the vulnerability before it was used.

SharePoint servers in the crosshairs

This isn’t just a small breach. Experts believe tens of thousands of servers may be vulnerable. The flaw allows someone with access to impersonate legitimate users or systems, known as a spoofing attack, and infiltrate sensitive networks undetected.

Microsoft has issued urgent updates to patch the problem. But for organizations that can’t apply those fixes immediately, the advice is clear: unplug the server from the internet for now.

FBI and defense agencies are on alert

The FBI says it’s aware of the attacks and is coordinating with other federal partners. Microsoft also noted that it’s working closely with the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Department of Defense’s Cyber Defense Command (DCDC), and global cybersecurity teams.

Older versions, such as SharePoint 2016 and 2019, are being checked for compatibility with the fix. If your team still runs those versions, it’s time to pay attention. Moreover, it’s worth noting that more details about this attack are still unfolding.

More about the topics: Cybersecurity, microsoft, Sharepoint

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. He also writes for AndroidHeadlines. In the past, he has covered features, guides, and listicles for YTECHB and TechieTechTech. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages