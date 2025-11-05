Microsoft Confirms New BitLocker Recovery Issue on Windows 10 & 11 Post October 2025 Patch

Some Windows PCs are unexpectedly booting into BitLocker recovery mode following Microsoft’s October 2025 security updates, according to a new service alert spotted by Bleeping Computer.

The issue reportedly affects Intel-powered PCs that support Modern Standby. For those who don’t know, it is Microsoft’s low-power mode that keeps devices connected to the internet while asleep. The alert reads:

After installing Windows Updates released on or after October 14, 2025 (the Originating KBs listed above), some devices might encounter issues during restart or startup. Affected devices might boot into the BitLocker recovery screen, requiring users to enter the recovery key once. After the key is entered and the device restarts, it will boot normally without any further BitLocker prompts.

For the uninitiated, BitLocker is Microsoft’s built-in drive encryption tool that helps protect sensitive data from theft or misuse. Systems usually enter recovery mode only after hardware or TPM (Trusted Platform Module) changes.

But in this case, users are being prompted wrongly after installing the latest patches. The problem reportedly affects Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2, along with Windows 10 22H2.

Microsoft says IT admins can mitigate the issue using a Group Policy fix deployed via Known Issue Rollback (KIR). However, users will need to contact Microsoft Support for Business for detailed guidance.

