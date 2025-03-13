Microsoft Copilot is now available in GroupMe, and will act as an assistant there

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced the integration of its AI assistant, Copilot, into the GroupMe messaging app. This new feature aims to enhance the group chat experience by providing users AI-powered assistance for various tasks.

According to the announcement, users can now long-press any message to ask Copilot for help in GroupMe. The blog post even has an example of this. Users can also start a new direct message with Copilot from their chat list.

Some of the key features of Copilot in GroupMe include writing the perfect response, using Study Buddy, making decisions, curating playlists, and planning events.

Microsoft has hinted that this is just the beginning of Copilot’s capabilities in GroupMe. Future updates may include AI understanding how specific group chats operate, making conversations smoother and more intuitive.

GroupMe, which was purchased by Skype in 2011 and later acquired by Microsoft, continues to be a popular messaging app, especially among university and college students in the United States. The integration of Copilot is expected to enhance the app’s appeal and functionality further. On the other hand, Skype will be entirely deprecated this May, and the Redmond-based tech giant advises users to migrate to Teams.

You can read the full announcement on the GroupMe Blog for more details.