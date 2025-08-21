Microsoft Delays Copilot Screen-Sharing Feature in Teams

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve been waiting for Microsoft Teams Copilot to analyze what’s on-screen during meetings, you’ll need to wait much longer. Microsoft has decided to hold back the feature, pushing its release to August 2026.

The news comes via Neowin, which first spotted the updated Microsoft 365 Roadmap entry (ID 325873). Microsoft quietly admitted it cannot continue the rollout right now and simply apologized for the inconvenience.

The company noted:

After further review, we are not able to continue rolling this out at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience. Now, Copilot in Teams can analyze content shared on-screen during a meeting when recording is enabled. This, along with meeting transcript and meeting chat, enables users to ask Copilot to summarize or find specific information from screen-shared content (e.g., ‘Which products had the highest sales?’), consolidate insights across both the conversation and presentation (e.g., ‘What was the feedback per slide?’), and draft new content based on the entire meeting (e.g., ‘Rewrite the paragraph shared on the screen incorporating the feedback from the chat’). This works for any content shared while sharing your desktop screen (including but not limited to documents, slides, spreadsheets, and websites, irrespective of platform or app). Support for PowerPoint Live and Whiteboard in Teams will be available at a later date.

When enabled, Copilot in Teams would not only work with meeting transcripts and chats, but also process the content you shared while recording a meeting, slides, spreadsheets, documents, or even websites. Users could type in different prompts, and Copilot will do its magic.

Support for PowerPoint Live and Whiteboard was also planned, though at a later stage. The capability was expected to arrive across desktop, web, iOS, Android, and Mac, under both Targeted Release and General Availability phases.

The company hasn’t explained its decision. Still, privacy concerns likely played a part. Screen-sharing often reveals sensitive data, and handing Copilot unrestricted access could create more risks than benefits for enterprise customers.