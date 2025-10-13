Microsoft Denies Xbox Hardware Exit Rumors, Confirms Target & Walmart Still ‘Committed Partners’

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you have also heard rumors that major U.S. retailers like Target and Walmart were pulling Xbox hardware from store shelves and have lots of questions, Microsoft has now stepped in to clear the air.

The speculation began over the weekend after a Reddit post (via Windows Central) suggested that some Target stores were removing Xbox sections entirely went viral. Many Redditors started speculating that the company was scaling back its retail presence.

Many started believing the rumor after some users claimed that Xbox stock was missing from certain Target and Walmart locations. Following the widespread chatter, folks at Windows Central reported that Microsoft has issued a statement dismissing the claims. Per the report, the Redmond giant said,

Target and Walmart, among other retailers, remain committed partners for Xbox consoles, accessories, and games.

Not to mention, the official confirmation from Microsoft ends days of speculation suggesting a retail pullback. According to Walmart staff, there were no internal notices or plans to discontinue Xbox inventory, and Target employees responded similarly.

The new outlet, however, reported on the unavailability of the Xbox Series X on the official Target website, which remains in high demand. However, multiple Series S units are available both online and in stores, hinting at usual supply fluctuations instead of widespread hardware withdrawal.

Are Xbox consoles available at your local Walmart and Target stores? Do let us know in the comments below.