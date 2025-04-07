Microsoft Edge 135 is here with big new features, and even bigger changes

A lot of changes are happening with this patch.

Microsoft released Edge 135 to the Stable Channel, and with it, the Redmond-based tech giant is bringing some huge changes to the browser to improve users’ productivity and security.

Firstly, Microsoft Edge’s root certificate store, part of the Microsoft Trusted Root Program, has been updated to enhance security. Certificates that validate to specific Entrust root certificates will no longer be trusted by default if their earliest Signed Certificate Timestamp (SCT) is after April 16, 2025.

This measure is designed to mitigate potential vulnerabilities, and enterprises are encouraged to replace impacted certificates or take alternative steps, such as locally trusting the root certificate—though with careful consideration of associated risks.

With the new update, Microsoft Edge for Business has also started work-related searches in the address bar to M365.cloud.microsoft instead of Bing.com. This update facilitates more straightforward access to work-related content such as documents, bookmarks, and people. A dedicated search feature allows users to type “work” in the address bar for quick results.

Another huge change coming with Edge 135 is the overhaul of the Work Feed on the enterprise New Tab Page (NTP). Beginning mid-April 2025, Work Feed-eligible commercial users with Microsoft 365 subscriptions will experience a refreshed My Feed, focusing on productivity tools such as recent documents, SharePoint sites, Outlook events, and To-Do tasks. Content related to network activity will no longer be available.

Microsoft Edge 135 is introducing several new features, including:

Feature Usage Data Sync: This addition to Edge Sync allows users to synchronize data about their feature usage across devices.

This addition to Edge Sync allows users to synchronize data about their feature usage across devices. Trending Suggestions in Address Bar: Microsoft Bing’s trending suggestions now appear in the address bar dropdown on the New Tab Page. Administrators can manage this feature via the AddressBarTrendingSuggestEnabled policy.

Microsoft Bing’s trending suggestions now appear in the address bar dropdown on the New Tab Page. Administrators can manage this feature via the AddressBarTrendingSuggestEnabled policy. Authorized Group Settings for Enhanced Compliance: Edge will respect compliance settings for printer groups, USB device groups, and network share groups, ensuring Data Loss Prevention (DLP) protections cannot be bypassed.

You can read its full changelog here.