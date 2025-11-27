Microsoft Edge Renames 'Efficiency Mode' to 'Energy Saver' and Reorganizes Performance Settings

Microsoft noted that the new names appear in the Edge browser's Performance settings starting Janauary 2026

Microsoft will overhaul the Performance settings in the Edge browser, including the names of two features to reflect their benefits.

The change affects two existing features.

“Efficiency mode” now appears as “Energy saver“

“Efficiency mode for PC gaming” now appears as “PC gaming boost”

Both features work the same as before. Energy saver lowers resource use during normal browsing. PC gaming boost reduces Edge’s impact when a PC game runs.

Edge’s current Performance settings show Efficiency mode and PC gaming options before the redesign.

Energy saver is not enabled by default. Here is how you can enable it.

Enable Energy Saver (formerly Efficiency mode) in Microsoft Edge

Click Menu and select “Settings” Open “System and performance” Select “Performance” Scroll down to “Power” Turn on “Energy saver”

Microsoft describes Energy saver in Edge as follows:

“Reduces background tab activity and some foreground activity. Puts background tabs to sleep after 30 minutes or less of inactivity, if Sleeping tabs is on. Savings may depend on your device, applications and browser use.”

Microsoft Overhauls Edge Performance Settings

The Edge Performance settings page now appears in four sections instead of a single list.

General: This section covers basic performance tools such as Performance detector and Fade inactive tabs.

Power: This section contains the Energy saver toggle.

Memory: This section holds the Sleeping tabs settings. It controls when inactive tabs go to sleep to free up RAM.

Gaming: This section is for gamers. It contains the PC gaming boost toggle and the Resource controls slider. The slider lets you manually limit how much RAM Edge uses.

Microsoft mentioned these changes in a roadmap note. It said the new names appear in the Performance settings “after the update”, which is set for rollout from January 2026.

