Microsoft Edge New "Journeys" Feature Turns Browsing into Smart Summaries

Microsoft’s decision to stuff AI into every part of Edge doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. Now, according to Windows Latest, Microsoft Edge is testing a new AI feature called Journeys.

As the name suggests, this feature turns your tabs, search history, and web activity into clear, helpful summaries. Think of it as opening a new tab on your Edge browser and getting interactive cards that lets you jump back to where you actually left off. This will eventualky save sonetime that you spend searching through dozens of tab.

It’s worth noting that the Journeys feature is reportedly hidden hidden in the Edge Canary build. You can try it by heading to Edge://flags, search for “Journeys,” toggle it on, and restart the browser. Once activated, you’ll spot it under AI innovations in the settings.

Journeys organizes your work into “trips.” For example, if you have different tabs open, Edge might combine them into one journey. This way, you can later revisit the same trip, resume tasks, or get context-aware recommendations without any hassle.

For those wondering whether it’s free, it’s NOT. You’ll need Copilot Pro subscription plan that cost $20-per-month. You may now ask, what about privacy? Well, Edge uses Phi-4 mini, a small language model that runs directly on your device. In other words, your browsing data doesn’t leave your PC, and Microsoft assures that it’s never used for AI training or advertising.

Journeys may not be a game-changer for everyone, but for heavy tab users or multitaskers, it could make browsing feel more organized, intuitive, and personalized.