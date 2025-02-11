Microsoft enhances Clipchamp's brand kit with a set of game-changing capabilities

The enhancement can be easily enabled by IT managers.

Since Clipchamp has become the native Microsoft video editor software, the app has been enhanced with dozens of new capabilities that make it easier for users to edit professional videos without much experience.

Alongside the recently added AI capabilities and noise-canceling settings, the Redmond-based tech giant announced in a blog post that Clipchamp’s kit brand would be enhanced with various new capabilities designed to improve organizational branding capabilities within the video editor, says Microsoft.

This enhancement allows users to access a long list of video elements – from logos and colors to fonts.

Even more, Microsoft says brand managers and admins can set up template generation, which should allow their teams to create branded projects in Clipchamp. These projects can be easily replicated, modified, and reused.

Microsoft also posted a guide for IT admins to enable the enhanced brand kit to appear in Clipchamp on devices across the organization. They’ll need to use an existing SharePoint site, but they can also create a new site to host the brand kits.

After creating a brand kit, users can add media within Clipchamp to populate the kit with assets, including logos, colors, fonts, images, videos, graphics, music, and sound effects.

The enhanced brand kit in Clipchamp is now available to users everywhere.