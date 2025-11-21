KB5070307 Expands Xbox Full Screen Experience to More Windows 11 Devices
Console-style mode now reaches laptops, desktops, and tablets
With the latest Windows Insider Preview Build 26220.7271, Microsoft is expanding the Xbox full screen experience beyond handheld PCs to include laptops, desktops, and tablets. This comes following a growing interest in Windows handhelds and feedback from PC gamers who wanted the same streamlined UI available on more form factors.
Starting today, Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels will begin seeing the feature roll out. The Xbox full screen experience delivers a clean, controller-first interface designed to feel closer to a console dashboard.
It hides the desktop and removes distractions, and allows players to have a dedicated space to launch Game Pass titles, Xbox Play Anywhere games, and even titles installed through third-party stores.
Switching in and out of the mode is built to be quick. Users can enter via Task View, Game Bar settings, or by pressing Win + F11. The interface also includes its own Task View, accessible with a long press of the Xbox button. This makes it easy to jump between open games and apps. Some usual keyboard shortcuts behave differently to maintain the immersive feel.
When you’re done gaming, simply tap on the Windows key or switching from Task View returns you directly to the standard desktop. Do note that you won’t require to reboot your PC.
Microsoft is rolling out this feature gradually, so not every Insider will see it right away. To test it early, you can join the Xbox Insiders Program and enroll in the PC Gaming preview through the Xbox Insider Hub. Moreover, you should make sure to install the Xbox app from the Microsoft Store.
