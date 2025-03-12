Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 now has an official In-Sim Marketplace

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced the launch of the in-sim Marketplace for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, bringing convenience and accessibility to the popular flight simulation game. The new capability allows users to purchase and manage content directly within the simulator, enhancing the overall experience for both creators and simmers.

According to the official announcement, the in-sim Marketplace features thousands of items from the MSFS 2020 Marketplace, which have been ported into MSFS 2024. Users can access these items in their My Library section, where almost all content is set to Disabled by default. However, content sold by Microsoft and Asobo is enabled by default, and any purchased content will also be enabled automatically.

To provide more context on content compatibility, the Marketplace includes three states based on creator feedback: Not Creator Approved, Not Available, and No Tag. The Not Creator Approved tag indicates that the content is either incompatible or has not been tested by the creator. The Not Available tag means the content was not successfully ported to MSFS 2024. If there is no tag, the creator has confirmed the content is compatible with MSFS 2024.

One of the key features of the in-sim Marketplace is the introduction of Simverse Coins, a new currency that allows users to purchase content. Simverse Coins can be bought directly in the Marketplace or at select retailers for those simming on the Windows Store or Xbox. Prices in the Marketplace will be displayed in Simverse Coins and local currency, allowing users to choose their preferred payment method.

Additionally, the Marketplace includes a feature that allows creators to upgrade MSFS 2020 ported content to optimize it for MSFS 2024. Creators can provide these upgrades for free or charge an upgrade price. Upgraded content will be designated with an “Upgraded” tag in the upper left corner of the image, and users will receive notifications in the simulator when free upgrades are available.

It’ll be interesting to see how MSFS players will react to the new marketplace. The simulator’s purchasables are some of the most expensive on the market right now, and even though many thought the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 would ease their price, it wasn’t the case.

