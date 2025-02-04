Microsoft includes Designer into the Photos and Microsoft 365 Copilot apps

This is another reason to use AI generated images on your devices

You probably know Microsoft Designer from Edge, where it became the default photo editing app just a few months ago. For those of you who don’t know much about it, it’s an AI-powered image editor and visual creation tool that you can use to generate images, stickers, greeting cards, and a lot more, by using natural language text prompts.

Microsoft Designer is also available as a stand-alone web app on its dedicated website, but now, the software giant is popularizing the tool on many other software. After Edge, Microsoft announced recently that they implemented Designer in Microsoft Photos and the Microsoft 365 Copilot mobile app for Android and iOS.

Now the goodness of Microsoft Designer, which is available on the web at designer.microsoft.com and as a mobile app, is now integrated seamlessly into Photos (version 2024.11070.12001.0 or higher) and in the Microsoft 365 Copilot app (iOS, Android), the one stop mobile app that brings together Designer and other Microsoft 365 apps like Word, PowerPoint, and more, all in one place.

How do I get Designer in Photos and Microsoft 365 Copilot?

First, make sure to install the latest Windows 11 updates. Then, open the Photos app and go to Settings to see if the version is on par with 2024.11070.12001.0 or higher.

Now, open any image in Photos and click the Designer icon from the top of the window.

To access Designer in the Microsoft 365 Copilot app on your mobile phone, just open it on your device and tap the Create tab from the bottom menu. Then, select Designer from the Start creating with option.

Just make sure that the Microsoft 365 Copilot is updated on your Android or iOS device. We remind you that the Microsoft 365 app was rebranded as Microsoft 365 Copilot, so if you have it installed with the new name, it should be updated.

Microsoft also included some usage scenarios for Microsoft Designer in Photos and Microsoft 365 Copilot, and they are pretty exciting. Let’s talk about this in the comments below.