Microsoft includes Designer into the Photos and Microsoft 365 Copilot apps

This is another reason to use AI generated images on your devices

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Claudiu Andone 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft included Designer in Photos and Microsoft 365 Copilot apps

You probably know Microsoft Designer from Edge, where it became the default photo editing app just a few months ago. For those of you who don’t know much about it, it’s an AI-powered image editor and visual creation tool that you can use to generate images, stickers, greeting cards, and a lot more, by using natural language text prompts.

Microsoft Designer is also available as a stand-alone web app on its dedicated website, but now, the software giant is popularizing the tool on many other software. After Edge, Microsoft announced recently that they implemented Designer in Microsoft Photos and the Microsoft 365 Copilot mobile app for Android and iOS.

Now the goodness of Microsoft Designer, which is available on the web at designer.microsoft.com and as a mobile app, is now integrated seamlessly into Photos (version 2024.11070.12001.0 or higher) and in the Microsoft 365 Copilot app (iOSAndroid), the one stop mobile app that brings together Designer and other Microsoft 365 apps like Word, PowerPoint, and more, all in one place. 

How do I get Designer in Photos and Microsoft 365 Copilot?

First, make sure to install the latest Windows 11 updates. Then, open the Photos app and go to Settings to see if the version is on par with 2024.11070.12001.0 or higher.

Now, open any image in Photos and click the Designer icon from the top of the window.

To access Designer in the Microsoft 365 Copilot app on your mobile phone, just open it on your device and tap the Create tab from the bottom menu. Then, select Designer from the Start creating with option.

Just make sure that the Microsoft 365 Copilot is updated on your Android or iOS device. We remind you that the Microsoft 365 app was rebranded as Microsoft 365 Copilot, so if you have it installed with the new name, it should be updated.

Microsoft also included some usage scenarios for Microsoft Designer in Photos and Microsoft 365 Copilot, and they are pretty exciting. Let’s talk about this in the comments below.

More about the topics: Microsoft 365, Microsoft designer, photos app

Claudiu Andone

Claudiu Andone Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Oldtimer in the tech and science press, Claudiu is focused on whatever comes new from Microsoft. His abrupt interest in computers started when he saw the first Home Computer as a kid. However, his passion for Windows and everything related became obvious when he became a sys admin in a computer science high school. With 14 years of experience in writing about everything there is to know about science and technology, Claudiu also likes rock music, chilling in the garden, and Star Wars. May the force be with you, always!

User forum

0 messages