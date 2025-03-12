Microsoft is killing Publisher next year, so you should convert your projects

You still have plenty of time to convert your Publisher projects

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Claudiu Andone 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft will end support for Publisher in 2026

Microsoft has announced that its popular desktop publishing software, Microsoft Publisher, will no longer be supported after October 2026. This decision affects several software versions, including Publisher for Microsoft 365, Publisher 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, and 2007, and Developer versions from 2010 and 2013.

Publisher, known for its user-friendly layout tools and pre-designed templates, has been widely used by non-professional designers in schools, churches, nonprofits, and small businesses. However, Microsoft has decided to retire the software to focus on newer tools and features within its ecosystem.

To help users transition, Microsoft recommends converting existing Publisher files (.pub) to more accessible formats like PDF or Word documents. Users can do this manually or automate the process using macros for large file sets. While third-party conversion tools are available, Microsoft warns about their varying quality and lack of official support.

For those seeking alternatives, Microsoft suggests using Word or PowerPoint for basic layout tasks. For more advanced projects, third-party tools like Canva, Adobe InDesign, or Affinity Publisher are recommended.

Here’s a table provided by Microsoft on suggested alternative apps for your projects:

I want to create…Recommended App
Ads or FlyersWord, PowerPoint or Designer
BrochuresWord or PowerPoint
BannersSignsPostersPowerPoint or Designer
CertificatesWord or PowerPoint
Business cardsWord or PowerPoint
Business invoicesapplications and formsWord
CalendarsWord or PowerPoint
EnvelopesWord ​​​​​​​
LabelsWord
LetterheadWord
NewsletterWord
ProgramsFolded Paper ProjectsWord
Cards (Greeting, Compliment, etc.)Word, PowerPoint or Designer
Source: Microsoft

Although Publisher will no longer be included in Microsoft 365 after October 2026, users with perpetual software versions can continue using it indefinitely. However, these versions will not receive security updates, new features, or technical support.

This marks the end of an era for a tool that has been a staple in desktop publishing for over three decades. Users are encouraged to prepare for the transition well in advance to avoid disruptions. At least, the Publisher’s demise doesn’t come as abrupt as the one of Skype.

More about the topics: Microsoft 365, office

Claudiu Andone

Claudiu Andone Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Oldtimer in the tech and science press, Claudiu is focused on whatever comes new from Microsoft. His abrupt interest in computers started when he saw the first Home Computer as a kid. However, his passion for Windows and everything related became obvious when he became a sys admin in a computer science high school. With 14 years of experience in writing about everything there is to know about science and technology, Claudiu also likes rock music, chilling in the garden, and Star Wars. May the force be with you, always!

User forum

0 messages