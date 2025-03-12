Microsoft is killing Publisher next year, so you should convert your projects

You still have plenty of time to convert your Publisher projects

Microsoft has announced that its popular desktop publishing software, Microsoft Publisher, will no longer be supported after October 2026. This decision affects several software versions, including Publisher for Microsoft 365, Publisher 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, and 2007, and Developer versions from 2010 and 2013.

Publisher, known for its user-friendly layout tools and pre-designed templates, has been widely used by non-professional designers in schools, churches, nonprofits, and small businesses. However, Microsoft has decided to retire the software to focus on newer tools and features within its ecosystem.

To help users transition, Microsoft recommends converting existing Publisher files (.pub) to more accessible formats like PDF or Word documents. Users can do this manually or automate the process using macros for large file sets. While third-party conversion tools are available, Microsoft warns about their varying quality and lack of official support.

For those seeking alternatives, Microsoft suggests using Word or PowerPoint for basic layout tasks. For more advanced projects, third-party tools like Canva, Adobe InDesign, or Affinity Publisher are recommended.

Here’s a table provided by Microsoft on suggested alternative apps for your projects:

Although Publisher will no longer be included in Microsoft 365 after October 2026, users with perpetual software versions can continue using it indefinitely. However, these versions will not receive security updates, new features, or technical support.

This marks the end of an era for a tool that has been a staple in desktop publishing for over three decades. Users are encouraged to prepare for the transition well in advance to avoid disruptions. At least, the Publisher’s demise doesn’t come as abrupt as the one of Skype.