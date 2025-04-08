Microsoft is making Town Hall Events easier to manage. Here's how

The enhancement will be added to Teams in May.

Microsoft has unveiled a new feature for its “Town Hall” events in Microsoft Teams, aiming to enhance event management and coordination. The update allows organizers to assign specific individuals as screen managers, granting them special permissions to oversee the event.

With this feature, designated screen managers can handle crucial tasks such as starting the event, controlling what attendees see, and ending the event when it’s over.

The enhancement was announced in a recent entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, and it’s set to make these events way easier to manage. That’s always welcome, considering Town Hall events were recently enhanced to allow tens of thousands of participants at a time.

Here’s what the entry says:

A new option in Town hall lets organizers designate who can manage the screen during the event. Now selected individuals will be able to start the event, manage what attendees see, and end the event, ensuring a smoother and more organized event experience.

The new enhancement will be added to Teams in May. Around the same time, the platform will be enhanced to hide sensitive information from being shown in such meetings, meaning these kinds of events will be even easier to manage.