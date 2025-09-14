Microsoft lanuches Live Interpreter API in public preview

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has rolled out the Live Interpreter API in public preview, expanding its Azure Speech Translation platform. The new feature will eliminate the need to pre-select an input language by automatically detecting and translating speech in real time. That’s applicable even when speakers switch mid-conversation.

Microsoft says the service delivers human-interpreter level latency, while preserving tone, pacing, and style through natural-sounding personal voice technology.

So, what’s more? The Live Interpreter API covers 76 input languages and 143 locales, making it one of the most comprehensive translation services on the market. Besides automated and continuous language identification, it provides interpreter-level speed, low-latency translations, and voice preservation controls designed for enterprise use.

Microsoft say the API can be useful in powering multilingual Teams meetings, contact centers, classrooms, and global live events. This will ensure that participants can interact seamlessly in their preferred language without losing conversational flow.

For businesses, it can help serve international customers without language menus or session restarts. Whereas, educators benefit given it ensures lectures can be followed in students’ native tongues. Moreover, for creators, it opens up live streaming to worldwide audiences while retaining brand personality.

The Live Interpreter API is available now in public preview, and developers can start testing it using Microsoft’s QuickStart guide for multilingual speech translation.