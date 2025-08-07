Microsoft launches Azure Storage Discovery in Public Preview, with Copilot integration

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has launched the public preview of Azure Storage Discovery. The tool helps Azure users find and track Blob Storage across large environments using the Azure Portal.

It gives teams a clear view of storage costs, usage patterns, and account activity. You can see how storage is growing, what’s using the most space, and which areas need cleanup. Everything shows up in one place without extra setup.

What’s interesting is that Storage Discovery works with Azure Copilot. You can ask things like “Which regions are adding the most storage?” or “Where is cost growing fastest?” and get answers directly in the dashboard.

The tool can scan and summarize data from hundreds of subscriptions and management groups. It supports over one million Blob Storage accounts. You’ll get stats on activity, capacity, error rates, and cost changes over time.

There’s support for up to 18 months of historical data. You can filter it by region, team, or account to find what matters. Microsoft also notes that Tesco and Willis Towers Watson are already using it. Tesco uses the data to understand cost spikes and reduce waste. Willis Towers Watson found unused storage accounts and cleared them out quickly.

Remember, both Basic and Standard versions are free to use during the preview. You can try it now through September 30, 2025. Moreover, the company says that pricing will apply after the preview ends.