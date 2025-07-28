Microsoft Launches Copilot Mode in Edge to Offer AI-Powered Browsing Experience

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has just launched Copilot Mode in Edge. Instead of floating in a sidebar, Copilot Mode will offer a full-page overlay experience. It shows up when you need it, stays with you across tabs, and quietly helps you get things done in the background.

There’s just one prompt box now. You can type or speak your question, and Copilot will help with search, summarize pages, or even suggest what to do next. It also works across tabs. If you allow it, Copilot can check what’s open and give answers with that context in mind.

This smarter Copilot isn’t just about chat. It’s being pitched as an AI task assistant, something to help you plan a trip, compare products, or find info fast. It’ll soon get memory too, so it can remind you where you left off and what you were doing.

Microsoft says this new version focuses on simplicity. You don’t need to learn anything new. Just browse like normal, and Copilot is there when you want it. Everything is opt-in for now. So, it won’t access your tabs or activity unless you allow it to.

The new Copilot Mode is now rolling out to some users on Windows and Mac. More features are expected in the coming weeks, including better trip planning tools and smarter tab suggestions. If you want to try Copilot Mode in Edge now, click here.