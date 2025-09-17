Microsoft launches Cyber Dial Agent for faster security investigations

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is adding something new to its already expanded security portfolio. Here, we’re talking about the Cyber Dial Agent. Microsoft says it’s a lightweight add-on designed to simplify investigations across Microsoft Defender, Purview, and Defender for Cloud.

According to Microsoft’s announcement, the new agent reduces context switching, saves navigation time, and offers a single, menu-driven interface for analysts. Instead of navigating multiple dashboards, users can simply pick a number from a menu, enter the required value, and get an instant deep link that opens the relevant page.

This will apparently allow security teams to act faster without wasting time searching for the right portal. Per Microsoft’s Purview Blog, the Cyber Dial Agent can reduce navigation time by as much as 60%. That translates into lower Mean Time to Detect and faster responses, two of the most critical metrics for Security Operations Centers.

The latest security agent also benefits less technical staff, as it removes the need to memorize portal paths or manage complex queries. To help organizations adopt the new tool, Microsoft has shared step-by-step guides.

These include importing a Cyber Dial Agent built in Copilot Studio into another tenant, publishing it afterward, and adding the browser extension to Microsoft Edge or any modern browser.

That’s not all, the company has also explained the use of Purview DSPM for AI to secure custom Copilot Studio agents. All that said, the best part is that it requires no complex API integration, as it relies on existing Defender and Purview URLs.