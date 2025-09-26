Microsoft launches "Microsoft Marketplace" as a one-stop hub for AI and Cloud solutions

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has officially launched the Microsoft Marketplace, which it says will be the central hub for cloud, AI, and partner solutions. The company says the platform is designed to help organizations “spend smarter” while maximizing existing Azure and AI investments.

For businesses with an Azure Consumption Commitment, 100% of their purchases through Microsoft Marketplace will continue to count toward that commitment, making it a cost-effective way to acquire new cloud and AI tools.

What’s interesting is that Microsoft Marketplace is now being integrated directly into popular Microsoft products. This includes Copilot agents in the Agent Store within Microsoft 365 Copilot, apps in Microsoft Teams, and AI models in Azure AI Foundry. The company says that integrations will also extend to Microsoft Cloud Partner servers.

When companies purchase apps or Copilot agents via Microsoft Marketplace, they are automatically provisioned and distributed to employees while remaining aligned with corporate governance and security standards.

Microsoft is also expanding Microsoft Marketplace to better support its partner ecosystem. Distributors like Arrow, Crayon, Ingram Micro, Pax8, and TD SYNNEX are integrating Microsoft Marketplace into their own platforms to extend customer reach.

A new feature, resale enabled offers, is currently in private preview. This will allow software developers to authorize partners to resell their solutions through private offers, creating fresh opportunities for scaling. Speaking of marketplaces, the company is also reportedly working on a new AI marketplace to compensate publishers for scraped content.