Microsoft Launches Online Migration for Azure PostgreSQL Flexible Server

Microsoft has launched online migration for Azure Database for PostgreSQL Flexible Server. The company says it’ll help organizations move databases with minimal downtime. The feature supports migrations from on-premises PostgreSQL, Azure VMs, Amazon RDS, Aurora, and Google Cloud SQL.

It is now available through the Azure Portal and Azure CLI and keeps data continuously synced between source and target servers. This allows businesses to keep applications running while data transfers quietly in the background, reducing interruptions.

Once synchronization reaches zero latency, users can perform the final cutover to shift all connections. Prior to that, Microsoft advises stopping all writes on the source system and validating the migrated data.

Administrators should also update connection strings to point toward the new Flexible Server after verification.

According to Microsoft, online migration is designed for production workloads needing high availability and minimal downtime. Meanwhile, offline migration remains a better fit for smaller databases or simpler testing scenarios.

This improvement offers Azure customers greater control when modernizing PostgreSQL deployments.

By using Azure’s built-in replication and automation tools, enterprises can migrate faster and maintain business continuity.

Moreover, it also minimizes manual work, helping teams reduce the risks tied to complex data transitions. Microsoft says the new experience ensures a smoother transition for mission-critical workloads than previous migration tools.

