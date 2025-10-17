Microsoft Lifts Update Block After Fixing SProtect.sys Driver Freeze on Windows 11 24H2

Microsoft has finally fixed a major compatibility issue that caused devices running Windows 11 version 24H2 to freeze or crash due to the sprotect.sys driver. The company has now removed the safeguard hold that had been blocking the update on affected systems since April.

The sprotect.sys driver, developed by SenseShield Technology Co., is used for encryption and enterprise-grade security solutions. However, versions 1.0.2.372 and 1.0.3.48903 triggered severe system instability, leaving some Windows 11 devices stuck on blue or black screens after upgrading.

To prevent further disruption, Microsoft had previously applied a compatibility hold that stopped devices with the driver from receiving the Windows 11 24H2 update via Windows Update. The restriction affected both Home and Pro editions, displaying a message that no action was needed until the issue was resolved.

The good news is that SenseShield has rolled out updated versions of its software that fix the problem. Microsoft confirmed that the safeguard hold was fully lifted on October 15, 2025, allowing eligible devices to proceed with the 24H2 upgrade. The company cautions that it may take up to 48 hours before the update becomes available for all users. Restarting the device may help speed things up.

Microsoft warns users not to manually force the update using tools like the Installation Assistant or Media Creation Tool if their device still runs the old driver. Instead, users are advised to update any security or enterprise software that relies on SenseShield’s technology, as sprotect.sys may be automatically installed during application setup.

For IT admins, the issue was tracked under safeguard ID 56318982, and additional details are available in KB5006965 on Microsoft’s documentation site. Moreover, Microsoft has also confirmed that October Patch Tuesday updates have recently broke IIS websites.

via: Neowin