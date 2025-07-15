Microsoft Makes Security Copilot in Entra Generally Available for IT Admins

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is bringing its Security Copilot feature out of preview and into general availability for Entra users. The AI-powered tool, first launched in 2023, is now fully integrated into Microsoft Entra and accessible to IT admins looking to simplify identity security tasks with natural language queries.

As outlined in Microsoft’s official blog post, Security Copilot can now analyze and respond to complex security scenarios across four major categories:

Identity insights and investigation : From sign-in logs to risky users and audit trails, admins can use plain English to dig into identity behavior.

: From sign-in logs to risky users and audit trails, admins can use plain English to dig into identity behavior. Access governance : Security Copilot offers suggestions for trimming excess permissions and reviewing access packages and roles.

: Security Copilot offers suggestions for trimming excess permissions and reviewing access packages and roles. App and resource protection : It flags risky app behavior, misconfigured integrations, and inefficient license usage.

: It flags risky app behavior, misconfigured integrations, and inefficient license usage. Monitoring and posture: Admins can spot misconfigurations, domain-level risks, and gaps in MFA enforcement.

Microsoft says the Copilot now delivers better accuracy and clarity than it did during the preview period. It has improved how it interprets natural language queries and will continue evolving to support even more Entra-specific workflows.

With this rollout, Microsoft is aiming to reduce friction in daily IT operations by putting a smarter security assistant right into the admin toolkit. The feature is available now for all Entra customers.