Microsoft May Tighten Return to Office Rules Starting January

Microsoft might be rethinking how flexible its hybrid work setup really is. According to a report by Business Insider, Microsoft is considering a stricter in-office policy for 2026, with some teams likely to be asked to return at least three days a week.

Well, if you are among those to be affected, the decision shouldn’t surprise you. That’s especially because Microsoft has had a rule since 2020 that lets employees work remotely up to 50% of the time. But in practice, many teams have reportedly operated with far more freedom. Some employees barely set foot in the office.

That flexibility could soon shrink. Let’s not forget that rivals like Meta and Google already require more in-office time. So, it seems Microsoft is also heading that way.

While nothing has been finalized, the updated RTO policy will reportedly start to take effect at the company’s main Redmond campus in January, with other locations following later. Worth noting that Microsoft’s legal division has already moved to a model that aligns with the proposed change.

If this new RTO policy applies company-wide, it would put Microsoft in line with others like Amazon and AT&T, who’ve gone even further with stricter five-day-a-week rules.

Microsoft’s spokespeople haven’t confirmed any concrete plans yet, only saying they’re reviewing their hybrid approach.

But internally, the company has already stepped up performance tracking, rolled out new improvement plans, and announced layoffs tied to productivity. If this goes forward, an official announcement could land by September.